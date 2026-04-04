Zambian Performers Dance To 'Lollipop Lagelu' At Indian Embassy's Bihar Diwas Celebration; Internet Cheers Cultural Fusion - VIDEO

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A lively cultural exchange stole the spotlight during Bihar Diwas celebrations at the Indian Embassy in Zambia, where a group of Zambian nationals delivered an electrifying dance performance to the popular Bhojpuri song Lollipop Lagelu. The video of the performance has since gone viral online, winning admiration for its energy, authenticity, and cross-cultural spirit.

A celebration of culture beyond borders

Organised as part of Bihar Diwas festivities, the event aimed to showcase Bihar’s rich heritage on an international platform while strengthening cultural ties between India and Zambia. The stage backdrop reading “Bihar Diwas 2026 Zambia” reflected the embassy’s effort to bring together members of the Indian diaspora and local communities through music, dance, and shared traditions.

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Dressed in vibrant Indian attire, the Zambian performers embraced the theme wholeheartedly. Flowing lehengas, colourful costumes, and expressive choreography transformed the embassy venue into a festive celebration of Bhojpuri culture far away from India.

High-energy performance wins hearts

The dancers impressed audiences by flawlessly matching the rhythm and expressions associated with the iconic track. One performer in a striking pink lehenga drew particular attention with graceful spins, while the rest of the group synchronised claps, coordinated footwork, and Bollywood-style gestures with remarkable confidence.

The performance reached a thrilling climax when a dancer executed an energetic flip, prompting cheers and applause from those present. Their enthusiasm and clear enjoyment of the music made the moment feel spontaneous and joyful rather than rehearsed.

Viral moment showcases India’s soft power

The clip, shared online by social media user Monica Verma, quickly gained traction, with viewers praising the performers’ dedication and spirit. Many users highlighted how effortlessly the group connected with Indian music, calling the performance a perfect example of cultural exchange through art.

Online reactions celebrated the dance as proof of India’s growing cultural influence worldwide. Bhojpuri music, once largely regional, has increasingly found international audiences through diaspora events, social media platforms, and global cultural festivals.