'How Is This Allowed?': Marwari Wedding Party Books Entire Train Coach, Viral Video Sparks Debate Online

In India, weddings are rarely quiet or minimal affairs. They are vibrant social events where families come together for days of celebration filled with rituals, music, food, and endless laughter. From packed homes buzzing with relatives to elaborate travel plans involving entire clans, Indian weddings often transform ordinary moments into unforgettable spectacles.

Small, intimate ceremonies remain uncommon, as most families prefer grand celebrations that reflect tradition, emotion, and community bonding.

Family turns train journey into moving wedding celebration

A Marwari family has now captured the internet’s attention after a video showed them travelling together for a wedding in a rather unique way, by booking an entire railway coach for their wedding party.

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The now-viral clip begins with a family member decorating the train coach nameplate with a garland, accompanied by a welcome poster for guests. Soon after, the atmosphere shifts into full celebration mode. Relatives of all ages, from children to grandparents, are seen dancing enthusiastically, turning the coach into what many viewers called a “moving baraat.”

Inside the compartment, blankets, luggage, and gift boxes are neatly stacked, hinting at the scale of the celebrations ahead. The bride-to-be is later seen cutting a cake while family members cheer loudly around her, adding to the festive spirit.

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Dancing, gifting & non-stop energy onboard

The highlight of the journey is the unmistakable wedding energy. Music plays as guests dance through the aisles, laugh together, and exchange gifts, a cherished tradition in many Indian weddings symbolising blessings and goodwill.

At one point, the ticket collector attempts to carry out his duties amid the celebrations, but the joyful chaos appears to leave everyone smiling rather than annoyed. The video ends with the entire family waving goodbye to the camera, capturing a moment of shared happiness and togetherness.

Viral post divides social media

The video, shared on X by @Ananth_IRAS under the title “POV: A Marwari Wedding,” quickly gained traction online. He captioned, “When a Marwari wedding party books a railway coach! #IndianRailways #marriage."

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Social media reactions have been mixed. Many viewers praised the idea, celebrating the warmth of extended families travelling together.

“This must be fun with extended family travelling together in train for a marriage,” one user commented.

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Others, however, raised concerns about practicality and public access to railway seats. Another user wrote, “Is it really necessary to book entire railway coaches for a private party? While celebration can happen anywhere, many passengers struggle daily to even get a seat. Maybe it’s worth thinking about public convenience too."