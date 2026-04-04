'Lost All Shame & Humanity': Activists Claim Illegal Sterilisation & Relocation Of Stray Dogs At Delhi Airport; Viral Videos Sparks Outrage Online

A fresh controversy has erupted online after animal rights activists accused authorities at Delhi’s airport of allegedly removing and mistreating long-time community dogs. Videos and photos circulating widely on social media have sparked outrage, reopening the debate around how India manages stray animals in public spaces.

Animal rights activist @pricatttt shared a series of posts on Instagram alleging that several sterilised and vaccinated street dogs living around the airport premises were forcibly relocated.

According to her posts, many of these animals were old, harmless, and had lived near the airport for over a decade. One elderly female dog named Kaddu, described as a permanent fixture of the airport area for nearly 13–14 years, has reportedly been missing since March 26.

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The activist alleged that airport authorities began removing the dogs following heightened arrangements linked to an international summit, claiming the animals were picked up despite being docile and medically treated.

Viral video shows dogs released in weak condition

Adding to the controversy, another animal lover uploaded footage that allegedly shows stray dogs being unloaded from a vehicle in a distressed state. In the clip, some animals appear disoriented and unable to stand properly, leading viewers to speculate that sedatives administered during capture had not fully worn off.

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The video was captioned with allegations that the relocation violated existing animal protection norms, which prohibit removing sterilised community dogs from their established territories except under specific medical or safety circumstances.

Legal debate around stray dog relocation

Indian animal welfare guidelines recognise community dogs under law. Sterilised and vaccinated strays are generally meant to be returned to the same location after treatment, as relocation can lead to territorial conflicts, increased aggression, and welfare risks.

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Animal rights groups argue that removing elderly dogs, particularly those incapable of surviving in unfamiliar areas, raises ethical as well as legal concerns.

However, airport zones are also classified as high-security and high-traffic areas, where authorities often face pressure to prevent animal-human conflicts and maintain operational safety.

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Social media divided over airport’s actions

The incident has triggered strong reactions online, with opinions sharply split between animal welfare advocates and those prioritising public safety.

Many users condemned the alleged handling of the animals, calling it cruelty against defenseless beings. One user said, “Atrocious cruelty by cowards practised on defenceless animals. So much for humanity.”

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Others supported stricter management of stray animals near busy infrastructure hubs. One user commented, “Please continue relocating stray dogs to shelters. Public places must remain safe. Dog lovers should help create proper shelters.”

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As the videos continued to circulate widely, Delhi airport responded. They said, "The dog in the video/picture has bitten 2 passengers on 30th and 31st March near the Terminal. On 2nd April, the same dog was observed aggressively chasing passengers in the same area. In the interest of public safety, trained animal management team have (1/4)"

They added, "taken prompt action and safely restrained the dog which was subsequently released. Please note that more than 30 Dog bites cases have been reported in the Airport ecosystem in the last 3 months. Passenger safety remains our highest priority."