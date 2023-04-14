Zaheer Khan explains 'what a person who has everything wants' in latest Insta post; watch | File Image

In his latest Instagram post on Friday, former India bowling star Zaheer Khan spoke of 'Why people workout' and 'what does a person who has everything want' in a reel that features him at his home, in a workout session, on the field and a scene or two from his daily life alongside his wife Sagarika Ghatge.

The answer Khan gave is one to remember and store at the corner of our hearts and our minds in case we forget what really matters in life.

watch the post here:

'Sau kg ka deadlift karo ya na karo, dabna to sabne mitti mein hai'

He gives the answer very poetically using one really catchy line that goes something like this, but in Hindi- 'Whether one does a 100 kg deadlift or not, one day all of us will be buried under the ground,' (sau kg ka deadlift karo ya na karo, dabna to sabne mitti mein hai).

Khan goes on to explain how 'health' is what a person desires out of all the things in the world. A person prefers peace, and not a 20 inch bicep. They want a long-lasting life, they don't want the world to 'stare' at their body as though it is some kind of 'eye-candy', they don't even want strength, all they want is health.

The post titled 'Why do you workout' ends with the sentence- 'Its not about them, its about you.'