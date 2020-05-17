'You've no idea what you've done': Netizens troll activist Rahul Easwar after he inks Nazi symbol instead of Swastika

Most of us are familiar with Hitler. Yes, the German dictator who was on the losing side of the world war and led the Nazis. He is a man who has become a symbol of villainy for some, and a topic that is best avoided for many others. Nazism isn't something most people will proudly proclaim their affiliation with today. And in most cases, they certainly wouldn't tattoo a Nazi symbol on their arm.
In the case of Rahul Easwar however, the situation is a little different.
The writer and activist took to Twitter on Sunday, posting a photo and announcing that he had gotten a tattoo of the swastika, an "ancient Arya dharmic positive symbol".
Acknowledging the appropriation of the symbol by the Nazis he wrote: "15,000 years old (ref - BBC); 1 of oldest symbols of mankind, was used all over World till 1930s until #Hitler & #Nazi abused it & misused it against #jew bros & sis (sic)."
Netizens however were quick to point out that the image etched on Easwar's hand was the version used by the Nazis, as opposed to the way the Hindu symbol is drawn.
And while one can argue that the swastika, however it is drawn can be interpreted as being the Hindu symbol that Easwar wanted to reclaim, the internet seems loath to do so.
"Are you crazy ? That's not swastika. You've no idea what you've done. In case, if you ever visit Germany or Israel, just wear full sleeves and hide that tattoo," wrote one Twitter user.
"Thank god for the lockdown. You'd have had quite a time in Europe with that tattoo," commented another.
Take a look at some of the other responses: