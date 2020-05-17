'You've no idea what you've done': Netizens troll activist Rahul Easwar after he inks Nazi symbol instead of Swastika

Most of us are familiar with Hitler. Yes, the German dictator who was on the losing side of the world war and led the Nazis. He is a man who has become a symbol of villainy for some, and a topic that is best avoided for many others. Nazism isn't something most people will proudly proclaim their affiliation with today. And in most cases, they certainly wouldn't tattoo a Nazi symbol on their arm.

In the case of Rahul Easwar however, the situation is a little different.

The writer and activist took to Twitter on Sunday, posting a photo and announcing that he had gotten a tattoo of the swastika, an "ancient Arya dharmic positive symbol".

Acknowledging the appropriation of the symbol by the Nazis he wrote: "15,000 years old (ref - BBC); 1 of oldest symbols of mankind, was used all over World till 1930s until #Hitler & #Nazi abused it & misused it against #jew bros & sis (sic)."