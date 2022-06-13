YouTube posts first video uploaded 17-years-ago; check out

Image credits: Google

YouTube has become an essential part of our lives. The platform caters to every person and everyday people uplaod thousands of videos. Do you know how it all began? The official Instagram handle of YouTube has posted the first ever clip on the website.

“If you think about it, it all started with a Short," was the caption put up by YouTube. The clip shows Jawed Karim, co-founder of YouTube doing a vlog at San Diego Zoo. He is seen pointing out at the elephants that have long trunks. The text on the video is, "Would you believe us if we told you this is the first-ever video uploaded on YouTube?”

"All right, so here we are in front of the elephants. Cool thing about these guys is that they have really, really, really long trunks, and that's, that's cool. And that's pretty much all there is to say", Karim said in the video.

