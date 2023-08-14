Youth Throws Off His Girlfriend From Bike & Flees After Being Held By Traffic Police; Video Goes Viral

Youth Throws Off His Girlfriend From Bike | Twitter

A video of a young biker throwing his girlfriend off his bike in the middle of the road has gone viral on social media. Although the incident's exact date and place are unknown, given that the Traffic Police were wearing white uniforms, we might assume that the incident occurred in West Bengal.

Abhishek Anand, a journalist, shared the viral video on Twitter with the caption, "A girl should not delay in breaking up, as many will come and go. This boy could not pay a challan for his girlfriend and hence threw her off the bike in the middle of the road."

The video was posted on August 14, and has over 1,741 views on Twitter.

लड़की को breakup में देर नहीं करनी चाहिए

ऐसे बहुत आयेंगे जाएँगे

यह लड़का गर्लफ़्रेंड के लिये एक चालान नहीं भर सका

बीच सड़क बाइक से उतार दिया



pic.twitter.com/BkUdzNq4Ls — Abhishek Anand Journalist 🇮🇳 (@TweetAbhishekA) August 14, 2023

In the video, one can see that a pair on a bike stops at the signal during a red light. They were both without helmets. When the traffic police see this, they seize them. The biker boy throws his girlfriend in the middle of the road and flees.

