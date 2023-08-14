 Youth Throws Off His Girlfriend From Bike & Flees After Being Held By Traffic Police; Video Goes Viral
The date and location of the incident are not known yet, but with the Traffic Police's White uniform, we can guess that it's West Bengal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Youth Throws Off His Girlfriend From Bike | Twitter

A video of a young biker throwing his girlfriend off his bike in the middle of the road has gone viral on social media. Although the incident's exact date and place are unknown, given that the Traffic Police were wearing white uniforms, we might assume that the incident occurred in West Bengal.

Abhishek Anand, a journalist, shared the viral video on Twitter with the caption, "A girl should not delay in breaking up, as many will come and go. This boy could not pay a challan for his girlfriend and hence threw her off the bike in the middle of the road."

The video was posted on August 14, and has over 1,741 views on Twitter.

In the video, one can see that a pair on a bike stops at the signal during a red light. They were both without helmets. When the traffic police see this, they seize them. The biker boy throws his girlfriend in the middle of the road and flees.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

