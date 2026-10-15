‘You're Going To Jail’: Family Allegedly Dumps Hundreds Of Papers Into Central Park Lake In New York; Fisherman Confronts Them On Camera

‘What A Shame’: Family Allegedly Dumps Hundreds Of Papers Into Central Park Lake In New York; Fisherman Confronts Them On Camera | Instagram @austinhowd

A video showing a family allegedly littering in New York City's Central Park has gone viral on social media, sparking debate over civic responsibility and keeping public spaces clean. The footage shows two women accompanied by two children allegedly throwing a large number of papers into a lake, prompting a man nearby to confront them and record the incident.

According to the man who shared the video on Instagram, he was fishing in Central Park when he noticed one of the women dumping hundreds of pieces of paper into the water. He said he spotted the incident from a distance, took out his phone and began recording before confronting the group.

WATCH VIDEO:

In the video, the man can be heard questioning the women over their actions and warning them that littering in a public place could land them in trouble with the law. One of the women repeatedly asks him to stop recording, while the others appear to apologise and plead with him not to continue filming.

The confrontation also appears to unsettle the children accompanying the women, who can be heard panicking as the argument unfolds. The man, however, continues recording and points out that the papers have been thrown into the lake.

Sharing the footage on Instagram, he wrote, "I was fishing in Central Park when I saw a woman dumping hundreds of pieces of paper into the lake."

The clip has drawn online attention, with viewers likely to debate the importance of keeping public spaces clean and people's responsibility to the environment. Reactions to the incident have also included calls for accountability, with one comment reading, "What A Shame, deport them."

Comments @austinhowd

One wrote, "They might litter in their country but you can't litter in the USA! Make sure the authorities knows about this!"