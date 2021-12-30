e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:37 AM IST

'Your contribution to NZ cricket is unmatched': Fans react to Ross Taylor's retirement news

The 37-year-old has been a mainstay in the BLACKCAPS batting order since making his debut in 2006, amassing a plethora of records and achievements, most notably rising to the top of New Zealand's runs scoring (18,074) and appearances (445) charts.
FPJ Web Desk
Ross Taylor | Photo: PTI

Wellington: New Zealand batter Ross Taylor on Thursday confirmed that the series against Bangladesh would be his last in the Test whites before bowing out in the ODIs against Australia and Netherlands later this summer.

As soon as Taylor confirmed this summer will be his last for the BLACKCAPS, marking the end of a remarkable 16-year international career, his fans from all over the world took to social media to pour in tributes and congratulate him on his illustrious career.

Take a look:

Kiwi batter Tom Latham will be leading New Zealand in the Test series against Bangladesh as Kane Williamson was ruled out due to injury.

Following an impressive start to his Test career in England, Devon Conway returns to the squad after breaking his hand in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final against England in November.

New Zealand and Bangladesh will lock horns in a two-match Test series from January 1.

With ANI Inputs

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:37 AM IST
