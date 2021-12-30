'Your contribution to NZ cricket is unmatched': Fans react to Ross Taylor's retirement news

Wellington: New Zealand batter Ross Taylor on Thursday confirmed that the series against Bangladesh would be his last in the Test whites before bowing out in the ODIs against Australia and Netherlands later this summer.

As soon as Taylor confirmed this summer will be his last for the BLACKCAPS, marking the end of a remarkable 16-year international career, his fans from all over the world took to social media to pour in tributes and congratulate him on his illustrious career.

Ross Taylor is one of the great in New Zealand cricket - leading run-scorer in ODI, leading run-scorer in Tests, most International hundreds & the list continues in kiwi cricket history - will play last Test on January 9th & ODI on April 4th. Thank you, Taylor for all memories — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 30, 2021

Ross Taylor was life. Ross Taylor was everything. I’ve never loved more. I cannot possibly love anyone as much. I knew this day will come and I’d be shattered. Frankly, it’s worse than I’d imagined



But thank you for a career I can hold on to for the rest of my life, my hero 🖤 pic.twitter.com/yxg7WfieKX — Sritama Panda (Ross Taylor’s Version) (@cricketpun_duh) December 30, 2021

445 matches

504 innings

18074 runs

43.03 average

93 50s

40 100s

Indeed a wonderful career 👏

Hope he finishes his international career on a high note 🤞#rosstaylor pic.twitter.com/bdosVNuTnx — 🐐 (@FOREVER_VK_FAN) December 30, 2021

Gentelman player of Gentelman's team and one of my favorite player in world cricket. Congratulations on your brilliant career and #Thankyou for the memories @RossLTaylor #rosstaylor https://t.co/fJbtOjJzMc — ROHIT YADAV (@SirRohitYadav) December 30, 2021

Ross Taylor has the unusual distinction of playing in one of the weakest @BLACKCAPS test teams of the modern era - and the strongest.



1st half: played 54, won 10, lost 27

2nd half*: played 65, won 35, lost 18



*from 13/14 home summer onwards. — Michael Appleton (@michelappleton) December 30, 2021

Ross Taylor @BLACKCAPS



Matches: 445

Runs: 18074

Avg: 43.03

💯: 40



Most runs & most 💯 for 🇳🇿, 2015 & 2019 ODI WC Finalist, WTC Champion



Your contribution to NZ Cricket and our rise will always be unmatched. You are a legend 🐐 Thank you for everything Ross Taylor ❤️🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/STlMzw9e5I — sivy 🇳🇿 (@Sivy62) December 30, 2021

Here's a simple design for one of the greatest Kiwis players to have played the game, Ross Taylor. Happy Retirement!#RossTaylor pic.twitter.com/CYV6wOBhCh — JC (@jc_writes_) December 30, 2021

Cant say that I knew Ross Taylor to any great extent. But the few times I spent in his presence conversing with him, I came away thinking, 'what a lovely and decent person he is'. Finish strong Rosco🙏🙏🙏. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) December 30, 2021

So sad to see my one of the favourite Ross Taylor is Retiring. Wishing you a great future ahead Ross.



Happy Retirement Sir!! 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/mOKHHYkOeB — Johnny (@JohnnySar77) December 30, 2021

Remember this? Ross Taylor was the first one to rush to Carlos Brathwaite even before celebrating. Y’all don’t know what cricket is about to lose pic.twitter.com/V2N9K0xar0 — Sritama Panda (Ross Taylor’s Version) (@cricketpun_duh) December 30, 2021

The 37-year-old has been a mainstay in the BLACKCAPS batting order since making his debut in 2006, amassing a plethora of records and achievements, most notably rising to the top of New Zealand's runs scoring (18,074) and appearances (445) charts.

Kiwi batter Tom Latham will be leading New Zealand in the Test series against Bangladesh as Kane Williamson was ruled out due to injury.

Following an impressive start to his Test career in England, Devon Conway returns to the squad after breaking his hand in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final against England in November.

New Zealand and Bangladesh will lock horns in a two-match Test series from January 1.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:37 AM IST