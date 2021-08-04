'You kept going even when everything seemed lost': Lovlina Borgohain signs off with bronze in Olympics; dismayed citizens applaud efforts

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) signed off with a bronze medal in the Olympic Games after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli here on Wednesday, bringing an end to the country's campaign in the sport here.

Up against quite literally a bully in the ring, Borgohain was completely out-punched by the gold medal favourite, who produced a thoroughly dominating performance.

The Indian's start was not all that bad as she stood up to the strong challenge but she came undone after Surmeneli got down to connecting her vicious hooks and body shots.

Nonetheless, Borgohain goes home a history-maker as the 23-year-old, who started her career as a Muay Thai practitioner, has become only the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish at the showpiece after Vijender Singh (2008) and M C Mary Kom (2012).

Hers is also the first Olympic medal in Indian boxing in nine years.

Indians had high hopes from Borgohain and were glued to their screens since morning. The loss has dismayed people back home but they are still putting up a smile and lauding the boxer's efforts.

