Tokyo Olympics 2020: Neeraj Chopra roars into javelin throw final at first attempt; enthusiastic netizens say 'go for gold'

India woke up to a good news on Wednesday as our bright medal contender Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final of the javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympic Games won at his first attempt itself throwing the spear at 86.65m and also topped the list.

Making his Olympics debut, Chopra smoothly made it to the final round to be held on Saturday as he sent the spear well past the qualifying mark of 83.50m during the group A qualifications.

Informing the world about this good news, the official Twitter handle of Tokyo 2020 for India wrote, "He came. Warmed up. Threw his first attempt of 86.65. Qualified for the final. Left. See you in the final on 7th August, Neeraj!"