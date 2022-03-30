e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / 'You keep your mouth shut...': Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu gets brutally trolled over comment on 'Hijab' row

'You keep your mouth shut...': Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu gets brutally trolled over comment on 'Hijab' row

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 04:34 PM IST

Advertisement

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu shared her views on the ongoing Hijab controversy during an event in Punjab on Wednesday.

When asked about her opinions on the ongoing hijab controversy, the 22-year-old said, "It's every girl's own choice, so no one has the right to speak about how the girls of India should live, and how to dress." "Those who are doing politics on the issue, are wrong," she added.

Miss Universe 2021 also said, "Even if she is getting dominated by someone, she needs to come and speak. Let her live the way she wants to live. We are women of different cultures and we need to respect each other."

However, as soon as netizens heard her say over the 'hijab' row, she was brutally trolled with memes and sarcastic texts. Twitterati also attacked her over weight gain, suggesting the Miss Universe to focus on her physique than talking on controversial topics.

Take a look at some reactions:

Advertisement

ALSO READ

FPJ Interview: 'There's a very strong correlation between sex education and sex-related crimes',... FPJ Interview: 'There's a very strong correlation between sex education and sex-related crimes',...

ALSO READ

From Jada confessing of cheating on Will Smith in 2020 vs him defending her at Oscars 2022 by... From Jada confessing of cheating on Will Smith in 2020 vs him defending her at Oscars 2022 by...
Advertisement

ALSO READ

British chef Gordon Ramsay reacts over mother's food review, says 'I love you xxx' British chef Gordon Ramsay reacts over mother's food review, says 'I love you xxx'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 04:34 PM IST