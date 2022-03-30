'You keep your mouth shut...': Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu gets brutally trolled over comment on 'Hijab' row

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu shared her views on the ongoing Hijab controversy during an event in Punjab on Wednesday.

When asked about her opinions on the ongoing hijab controversy, the 22-year-old said, "It's every girl's own choice, so no one has the right to speak about how the girls of India should live, and how to dress." "Those who are doing politics on the issue, are wrong," she added.

Miss Universe 2021 also said, "Even if she is getting dominated by someone, she needs to come and speak. Let her live the way she wants to live. We are women of different cultures and we need to respect each other."

However, as soon as netizens heard her say over the 'hijab' row, she was brutally trolled with memes and sarcastic texts. Twitterati also attacked her over weight gain, suggesting the Miss Universe to focus on her physique than talking on controversial topics.

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu must avoid talking about controversial topics like Hijab and Muslim girls. She must join Gym and reduce her weight.#MissUniverse #harnaazkaursandhu #HijabControversy pic.twitter.com/6kAmc5qLO3 — Bollywood Queens World (@KishoriNayak2) March 30, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 04:34 PM IST