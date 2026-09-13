'You Have A Golden Heart': Noida Man Takes Over Cab Wheel After Exhausted Driver Sleep In Backseat During Lucknow Trip; Netizens Applaud

Noida Man Takes Over Cab Wheel After Driver Gets Exhausted During Lucknow Trip | X

A cab ride from Noida to Lucknow turned into an unusual road-trip experience for a passenger after he realised that the driver, who had reportedly been driving for hours, was too tired to continue.

Shiv Mishra, popularly known as David, decided to take matters into his own hands and drive the cab himself, allowing the exhausted driver to rest in the back seat. A video documenting the journey has since attracted attention on Instagram, with several users praising Mishra for his considerate approach.

Passenger Decides To Drive After Seeing Exhausted Driver

In the video, Mishra is seen behind the wheel while his brother sits beside him. The cab driver can be seen resting in the rear seat.

Explaining the situation, Mishra said the driver had been on the road since the previous day and appeared extremely tired.

“So guys, right now I’m travelling from Noida to Lucknow. I had booked a cab, but the driver had been driving since yesterday and was really tired. You can see him sleeping in the back. So, in situations like this, I don’t think you should get angry with the driver. Instead, I took over the wheel myself,” he said.

The Noida passenger said he could have complained about the delay or insisted that the driver complete the entire journey, but chose not to.

‘I Just Decided To Take It As An Adventure’

Rather than treating the situation as an inconvenience, Mishra said he viewed the unexpected change of plans positively.

“There’s no point getting angry and saying, ‘I booked the cab, so you have to drive me all the way. Keep driving.’ Instead, I just decided to take it as an adventure and enjoy the journey,” he added.

His decision struck a chord with viewers, particularly because long-distance driving while fatigued can pose serious safety risks. Allowing a tired driver to rest rather than pressuring them to continue was widely seen by viewers as a more compassionate approach.

Internet Praises Mishra’s Gesture

The video quickly drew positive reactions on Instagram, with users applauding Mishra for showing empathy towards the cab driver.

“You are a gold….Bro….keep shining,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Lesson is to be kind with others. God bless you!!”

“Absolute green flag,” a third person reacted.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation online about treating gig workers and cab drivers with patience and understanding, particularly during long-distance journeys where fatigue can become a serious concern.