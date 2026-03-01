'You Guys Want A Picture Right?': Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s Humble Gesture During Surprise Gurgaon Campus Encounter Wins Internet

A simple bike ride around the campus turned into a once-in-a-lifetime moment for a Google visitor who unexpectedly met Sundar Pichai at the company’s Gurgaon office. The heartwarming interaction has now caught attention online, with many praising the tech leader’s humility and approachability.

A random ride that led to a memorable moment

Sahil Sharma, who had been visiting Google’s Gurgaon campus for about a week, shared a video of his unexpected meeting with the company’s CEO. The encounter happened on his final day at the office.

After finishing his work commitments and attending an after-office gathering, Sharma decided to take one last bicycle ride around the campus before leaving. What began as a casual ride soon turned into an unforgettable experience when he noticed Pichai walking around the premises.

Sharma later described the moment as surreal, saying he had almost “manifested” the chance to meet the tech leader during his visit.

A humble conversation with the Google CEO

According to Sharma, Pichai greeted them warmly and struck up a casual conversation. Instead of keeping the interaction formal, the CEO asked questions about their experience at the campus and their interests.

The discussion even turned to cricket, a sport both Pichai and the group shared enthusiasm for. Sharma said the conversation felt natural and relaxed, highlighting the CEO’s friendly personality.

Noticing their excitement, Pichai himself suggested taking a photo together. Sharma explained that the picture they eventually took was entirely Pichai’s idea, as the group initially hesitated to ask.

A rare opportunity for visitors

Reflecting on the brief yet meaningful interaction, Sharma said the 10-minute conversation left a lasting impression on him. He pointed out that many employees working at the Gurgaon office for years rarely get the chance to meet the CEO, making the moment even more special for him as a short-term visitor.

His video quickly gained attention online, with viewers calling the experience inspiring and praising Pichai’s humility despite leading one of the world’s largest technology companies.