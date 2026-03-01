'Why Doing It In India But Prioratising Foreigners?': Indians Denied Entry At Rishikesh Kirtan Fest; Netizens Enraged

A video circulating widely on social media has triggered controversy around Kirtan Fest 2026 in Rishikesh, with allegations that Indian visitors were stopped from entering the event while foreign attendees were given priority.

The clip, which has gone viral online, shows an Indian man confronting a foreign staff member at the entrance of the festival, questioning why locals were allegedly being denied access to the event taking place in their own country.

Viral video raises questions

The footage was posted on Instagram by the handle Dehradun Raw and has attracted more than 378,000 views within just a few days.

In the video, the man recording asks the staff member why Indians are not being allowed into the event while foreigners appear to be welcomed inside.

According to the staff member in the video, the purpose of the gathering was to introduce and explain Indian cultural traditions to people who have little or no connection to them. However, the response did not satisfy the person filming or many viewers online.

During the exchange, the man also asks whether restricting Indians from entering an event related to their own culture could be seen as “insulting.” The staff member disagrees with that interpretation, but the conversation ends abruptly when the staffer refuses to continue the discussion.

Locals seek clarification

The controversy has also sparked reactions from locals in Uttarakhand, with some residents reportedly claiming that they too were stopped from attending the festival.

Members of the local community are now seeking clarification about the admission criteria and whether there were specific restrictions or misunderstandings regarding entry.

So far, there has been no official clarification from the organisers regarding the claims circulating online.

Social media reacts strongly

The viral clip quickly ignited debate across social media platforms, with many users questioning the idea of restricting Indians from a cultural event in India.

“They want to tell foreigners about Indian culture... without allowing Indians inside or without Indians,” one user wrote.

Another comment read, “Iskcon is not a temple, it's a big company run from the USA.”

Some reactions were more critical of the alleged policy. “Some secret mission is going on or they do some unethical act..Thats why Indians are not allowed in their own country..Foreigners not doing good,” one user said.

Others simply expressed disbelief. “This is lowkey giving me “India before independence” vibes are we really standing with this?,” another comment stated.

One user wrote, “It's just a start. We need to show them the exit door from India,” while another added, “They want to preserve Indian culture without telling the Indians.”