Viral

Updated on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 01:44 PM IST

'You deserve it all': As Bruno Mars turns 36, fans flood Twitterverse with adorable birthday wishes

Dhea Eapen
American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars turns 36 today, on October 9. Fans have overtaken Twitter and other social media platforms to leave the rapping icon a plethora of birthday wishes.

Peter Gene Hernandez, who we all know as Bruno Mars was born on October 8, 1985. He is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, guitarist, and dancer, who is noted for his stage performances and his showmanship, as well as his ability to ace in a variety of musical genres, including pop, R&B, funk, soul, reggae, hip hop, disco, and rock. The Hooligans, which is Mars' band, perform a range of instruments, including electric guitar, bass, piano, synths, drums, and horns, as well as serving as backup vocalists and dancers.

Bruno Mars is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, with over 130 million albums sold worldwide. Since his career began in 2010, he has had eight number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100, achieving his first five faster than any male artist since Elvis Presley. In the United States, Mars became the first musician to have five diamond-certified songs. He was named one of the finest songwriters of 2011 and 2013 by Music Week and Billboard magazine, respectively.

As we celebrate Bruno Mars' 36th birthday today, have a look at how fans have taken to Twitter to wish the legendary singer.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 01:44 PM IST
