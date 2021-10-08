Watch: Ex-Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson joins Nicki Minaj on new song #Boyz; fans cannot keep calm

British singer Jesy Nelson, previously from the girl band 'Little Mix' which even had Camila Capello, has finally come out with her debut single with the queen of rap, Nicki Minaj. Jesy Nelson, who rose to fame as a member of Little Mix, has released her first solo single, "Boyz,". Diddy's "Bad Boy 4 Life" is sampled in the song, after which he also appears in the video.

Have a look at the video below:

Little Mix and Minaj previously worked on the single "Woman Like Me" in 2018. She recently collaborated with Bia on a remix of "Whole Lotta Money." With the new Drake and Lil Wayne–featuring single "Seeing Green," she released her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty to all streaming platforms earlier this year.

After arriving on a tour bus, Nelson moves into a new neighbourhood and annoys her neighbours with loud music in the video for the song. Minaj makes an appearance later in the video and performs a guest verse from Nelson's new house's garage.

Have a look at the official music video here:

Nelson revealed the exact moment she realised she was leaving the band earlier this year. Nelson, who joined the band when they were on The X Factor in 2011, announced that she would no longer be a part of the band in December, last year.

Fans cannot believe their eyes as they continue to watch Nicki and Jesy on fire in their new song 'Boyz'.

Have a look at a few reactions on Twitter:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 06:52 PM IST