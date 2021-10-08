Watch: First glimpse of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s newborn son as they get discharged from hospital

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia and her actor-husband Angad Bedi were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday.

On Thursday, the couple were discharged from the hospital. They were photographed by the paparazzi. The duo was also accompanied by their two-year-old daughter Mehr.

Neha wore a black dress and layered it with a printed robe. She held her baby swaddled in her arms and covered his face from the shutterbugs.

Watch the video below.

Angad Bedi had announced the good news through a social media post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Angad shared a picture of him and Neha from a pregnancy photoshoot where the two are seen wearing classic white-and-blue outfits.

Along with the photo, Angad shared that both the mother and the baby are healthy.

"The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia," he wrote the caption.

Angad also shared a video from the hospital where he can be seen goofing around and after sharing a kiss with Neha, he says, "That's how you steal a kiss when her parents are around."

It shows the actor recording his and Neha's activities and saying, "Badi der se try kar rahe hain… (we have been trying for quite some time)."

On noticing Angad, Neha asks him, "What do you want?" and he says, "Aaja, aaja (Come here)," and they then kiss.

The couple announced the news of Neha's second pregnancy on July 19.

Neha and Angad got married in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr just a few months later.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 10:34 AM IST