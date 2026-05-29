'You Are So Lucky': Air Hostess' Picture With Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay On Flight Goes Viral - See Post

An air hostess’s unexpected encounter with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has taken social media by storm after she shared a photo with the popular leader during a flight journey.

Uma Meenakshi, a cabin crew member and Instagram influencer with more than 7.7 lakh followers, posted a picture with Vijay from inside the aircraft. The image quickly grabbed attention online, especially among fans of the actor-turned-politician, who is widely known as “Thalapathy.”

Viral instagram post wins hearts

Sharing the memorable moment on Instagram, Meenakshi wrote, “Crew duty became extra special today with Honourable Chief Minister Shri C Joseph Vijay (fondly known as Thalapathy) onboard.”

In the now-viral photo, Vijay appeared in his trademark black-and-white formal outfit, smiling alongside the air hostess. Fans flooded the comments section with excitement, calling the meeting a dream moment and praising Meenakshi for sharing the candid interaction.

Many users described the encounter as a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience, while others admired Vijay’s calm and approachable personality during the journey.

Vijay returns after Delhi visit

The viral moment surfaced shortly after Chief Minister Vijay completed his first official trip to New Delhi since assuming office in Tamil Nadu.

During the visit, Vijay reportedly held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on key state-related matters. His meetings attracted significant political attention as observers closely followed his growing role in national politics.

However, a scheduled interaction with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi did not take place, sparking speculation online.

Congress clarifies cancelled meeting

Reacting to the buzz surrounding the cancelled meeting, Congress MP Christopher Tilak clarified that the discussion was only postponed due to scheduling issues and prior commitments from both sides.

According to reports, Vijay later boarded a special flight back to Chennai after wrapping up his engagements in the national capital. It was during this return journey that Uma Meenakshi clicked the now-trending photograph with the Tamil Nadu chief minister.

Vijay continues to command massive popularity both in cinema and politics. Ever since entering active politics, every public appearance of the former superstar has generated huge traction online.