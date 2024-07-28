Yikes! Not just eye-strain, blue light from phones can also give you wrinkles

Image for representation | X

We all have been there. Pre-sleep doom-scrolling at night messes up our sleep schedule. Not only that, it also affects our wakeful alertness as less than adequate sleep makes us groggy even when we think we are awake enough. The so called blue light surely has negative effect on us and it is evident as symptoms ease a bit immediately when we take some precautionary measures.

But now, scientific studies have said that the blue light also affects our skin health.

First things first, what exactly is blue light?

Blue light is part of visible light spectrum. Even sunlight has it. Our electronic devices like smartphones, laptops and TVs emit blue light but at levels that are 100-1000 lower than those emitted by the Sun.

Researchers from Michigan State University and Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit has yielded a few negative effects of excessive exposure to blue light.

As per the study, exposure to blue light stimulates production of melanin, the pigment responsible in imparting colour to skin. Excessive exposure may give rise to hyperpigmentation. This potentially cause dark skin patches.

Blue light causes wrinkles? Yikes!

A study published by National Library of Medicine has said that excessive exposure to blue light can interfere with collagen, a protein responsible in maintaining skin structure.

The study says that this can occur if a person holds a device just 1 centimeter away from his or her skin for an hour.

And finally, effect on sleep.

This effect perhaps does not need a scientific study to drive home the point since all of us have experienced this at least once.

Blue light from our devices suppresses production of melatonin, the hormone which tells our bodies that it is time to sleep.

This means that even when we (finally) put the phone away and try to sleep, it tough to quickly land up in dreamland. This in turn affects sleep quality and long-term sleep issues are likely to affect our health, even skin.

