Year-ender 2021: From Baron the cat to real life prince charming, here are the best reels on Instagram

The introduction of reels by Instagram proved to one of the game changing moves for the social media platform after the ban of Tik-Tok in most of the leading countries. Be it a funny video or an informative clip, the media sharing site has made all of them reach the maximum audience.

The reel has certainly proved to be the most entertaining part of one's Instagram feed. Creating a reel has become a serious art in itself as it has the power to make one laugh, cry and entertain in a span of just 15 to 30 seconds. The options of adding filters, songs, transitions, etc too has helped talented creators with limited technical knowledge and resources to produce mind-blowing content and showcase their prowess to the world. The reels aren't anything short of an addiction for Instagram users as it has been entertaining them since the time of its launch and this year was no different.

Here are the Best Reels of the year 2021:

10. Aaj Sabzi nahi Pohe banenge

This super fun video shared by Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan left the fans in uncontrollable laughter. The reel features the star opener with Prithvi Shaw hilariously recreating the famous scene of daily soap 'Sath Nibhana Sathiya.' The reel went extremely viral within moments of being posted.

9. Some place Expensive:

A reel which is relatable to viewers in all countries! This clip posted by 'hannah keleka' on Instagram started with her boy friend asking her to get ready as he will take her to 'some place expensive' for their date. The girl excitedly gets ready only to find out her man is taking her to petrol pump. Her reaction to it priceless.

8. ICC's new Punjabi Commentator, Inderbir Singh Sodhi

Ish Sodhi won the Internet recently with his fine commentary skills. In a never seen before avatar the New Zealand cricketer was seen unleashing his fun side during a promotion shoot with ICC during the T20 World Cup 2021. Fans gave Sodhi's Punjabi commentary a big thumbs up.

7. Punjabi Spider Man

This spider man can trick ladies into doing anything he wants just by romantically speaking in Punjabi! The video shared by varun.kaushal during Halloween first sees him calling his girl friend in English but she ignores him. However as soon as he switches to Punjabi his girl friend replies back instantly and he requests her to make some tea. Hundreds of girls reacted to the video saying they would in fact prepare a full course meal and not just the tea if their partner asks them so romantically.

6. Dada's girl

Girls are known to share the most special bond with their fathers and this video just proves that. The reel shared by 'YourBabyPics' features a daddy's princess saying only 'dada' even when her mother tries to get her to say the word 'mama.' The video ends as both the parents bursting into laughter with 'dada' being extra proud of her beloved daughter's mischief.

5. Sehri Babus:

This reel of our Men in Blue left the fans awestruck with their cool dance moves on one of the Instagram trend song ' Koi Sehri Babu.' In the video shared by Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer can be seen dancing to the peppy beats of the remixed song. Their well-coordinated steps and energy won the hearts of thousands of netizens as they gave the reel a big thumbs.

4. You'll be hearing from my Lawyers!

A bad haircut can ruin your day and no, the rules aren't different for our beloved pets as well. The video posted by 'bitchiconics' just proves that. In the clip, Lucy, the dog is upset with her master as she gave her a bad haircut. We are clearly on Lucy's side here!

3. Baron - The cat

Posted by 'cute cats for all,' the video of Baron the cat will surely leave you in splits given the way Baron arrogantly rejects a shrimp offered to him. What makes the video all more hilarious is the fact that cats generally love to eat fish, but this 'vegetarian' cat is proving to be a rare exception.

2. Brother

Brother, posted 'beautiful world' depicts the purest and most innocent bond of love a brother and sister share. The short clip perfectly encapsulated the beautiful relationship between siblings.

1. Real-life Prince Charming

A real-life prince charming, posted by beautiful destination was indeed the best reel of 2021. The reel featuring the little gentleman greeting all the artists dressed as Disney princess' in a Disney land won thousands of hearts on the internet with netizens appreciating the kind of bring up his parents gave him.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 04:16 PM IST