'Ye Toh Ab Normal Hai': Two Youths Assault Older Man Inside Crowded Delhi Metro; Passengers Keep Watching - Video

Another scuffle inside the Delhi Metro has taken social media by storm, raising concerns about passenger safety in what is often described as the capital’s lifeline. A viral video shows three men engaged in a physical altercation inside a crowded metro coach, leaving commuters stunned and unsure how to respond.

Two youths seen assaulting older man

The footage, shared by the National Crime Investigation Bureau on X (formerly Twitter), captures two young men attacking an older passenger. One of the youths, dressed in a white shirt and black trousers, is seen repeatedly punching the man while the latter struggles to shield himself.

As the situation escalated, the trio nearly lost their balance amid the moving train but managed to stay upright. Fellow passengers appeared visibly uncomfortable, hesitating between stepping in and protecting themselves from getting caught in the scuffle.

Wrestling move attempted amid chaos

Towards the end of the clip, one of the attackers attempted to bring the older man down by grabbing his leg and trying to lift him off the ground in a wrestling-style move. The reason behind the confrontation remains unclear, as no details about what triggered the fight have been revealed.

Social media erupts, tags Delhi Police

The video quickly prompted outrage online. In its caption, the NGO tagged the Delhi Police and other concerned authorities, urging them to identify the two youths and take strict action. Several users criticised the alleged lack of security presence inside the metro, questioning how such incidents continue to occur in a crowded public space.

Some commenters also blamed bystanders for recording the incident instead of intervening. Others expressed concern that unchecked aggression in public transport could endanger more commuters in the future.

Rising concerns over safety in public transport

While the Delhi Police has not yet issued an official response regarding this specific incident, recurring viral videos of altercations inside metro coaches have sparked broader discussions about safety enforcement, surveillance, and passenger responsibility.