'Good Girls...18-20 Yrs Age, Just 20 Mins': Delhi Auto Driver Offers To Arrange Paid Sexual Services For Foreign Tourist; Netizens Demand Strict Action

Instagram

A viral Instagram video has ignited outrage after a foreign traveller alleged that an auto-rickshaw driver in Delhi persistently offered to arrange illegal paid services during a ride. The clip, shared by user @daviddxiao, has triggered sharp reactions online, with many demanding strict action against the driver.

Tourist alleges repeated inappropriate offers during ride

In the now widely circulated video, the traveller claims the auto driver repeatedly suggested he could arrange a “room” and facilitate illegal services despite being clearly refused several times. According to the tourist, the driver continued making inappropriate remarks throughout the journey, allegedly discussing the “availability of young women” and even quoting prices.

At one point in the footage, the driver is heard saying, “If you are agree for you, good girls only for 18-20 age and not like the 40-50.” The traveller stated that the repeated comments made him uncomfortable and uneasy for the duration of the ride.

Social media erupts, Users tag Delhi police

As the video gained traction, social media users flooded the comments section, tagging Delhi Police and calling for immediate legal action. Several people expressed anger and embarrassment, saying such incidents harm India’s reputation and create safety concerns for international visitors.

One user commented, “@delhi.police_official Could you please show this guy the way to prison for 20 mins with Danda parade?” Another wrote, “Be very, very careful. Pretty dangerous. Stay safe. Get out of the auto. In Delhi, anything is possible. We Indians ourselves are cautious.”

Concerns over tourism and public transport safety

The incident has once again sparked debate about safety standards in local transport services. While Delhi has taken multiple steps to strengthen tourist security, including dedicated tourist police units, CCTV monitoring in public areas, and helpline numbers, viral incidents like this raise fresh concerns about on-ground enforcement.

Some commenters advised visitors to opt for safer alternatives such as metro services or verified app-based cab platforms, especially when travelling alone or at night. Delhi Metro, in particular, is often considered one of the safer and more regulated modes of transport in the city.