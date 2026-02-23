'Darega Toh Marunga': Viral Video Showing Cricket Coach's Brutal Training With Young Boys Divides Netizens

A 32-second video of a cricket training session has gone viral, sparking a fierce debate over coaching methods in youth sports. In the clip, a coach is seen forcefully throwing a leather cricket ball at a young trainee during a catching drill. The boy appears to struggle with the speed and impact, dropping several catches as the ball hits his hands hard.

At one point, the coach can be heard saying, “darega toh marunga,” suggesting that fear while attempting the catch would invite punishment. The remark has particularly disturbed many viewers and fueled criticism online.

“Massive difference between toughness & terrorising”

Several social media users have called the training method harsh and inappropriate. One comment read, “There is a massive difference between building toughness & straight-up terrorising kids.”

Another concerned viewer wrote, “That can cause serious injury. What was he thinking? That’s not training, it’s some kind of punishment.”

Critics argue that while cricket is a demanding sport, children require gradual exposure to hard leather balls. They say aggressive drills without proper progression could risk bruises, fractures, or long-term hand injuries.

Supporters call it ‘Real Coaching’

However, others defended the coach, insisting that leather-ball cricket is physically challenging and requires resilience. One user commented, “This is coaching, you need to train your hand to catch balls at high speed and they really hurt a lot if you don’t have prior practice.”

Another added, “Playing leather-ball cricket is no joke. In actual matches, the balls come way too fast than this. Better to train your palm and mind to be tough enough to stop a fast leather ball, than to be scared on the field.”

Some even compared it to martial arts training. As one person noted, “When a boy learns judo or Karate his hands go through tough exercises of breaking blocks etc. That’s to strengthen his hands. Similarly maybe it’s the coach’s method of making the students strong, unless someone sees it as frustration or punishment.”

The viral clip has reopened conversations about discipline, fear-based coaching, and child safety in sports. While resilience is often seen as essential in competitive cricket, many experts advocate age-appropriate drills, protective gear, and confidence-building methods instead of intimidation.