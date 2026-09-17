'Ye Mujhe Chhodna Chahta Hai': Old Video Of Viral Lucknow Woman Talking To Her 'Boyfriend' Surfaces After Car Bonnet Case - WATCH

'Ye Mujhe Chhodna Chahta Hai': Old Video Of Viral Lucknow Woman Talking To Her 'Boyfriend' Surfaces After Car Bonnet Case |

An old video featuring the woman at the centre of the Lucknow car-bonnet incident has surfaced on social media, adding another layer to the controversy that unfolded near Janeshwar Mishra Park in Gomti Nagar.

The video, which is now being widely circulated, purportedly shows the woman speaking about her relationship with Shah Nawaz. In the recording, she identifies him as her boyfriend and appears to discuss a dispute between the two.

According to the claims accompanying the resurfaced video, she says Shah Nawaz wanted to leave the relationship, while she had taken another one to two months before deciding to end it herself. Her remarks have drawn renewed attention online as people try to understand the background to Wednesday's confrontation.

The contents of the old video, however, are separate from the police case arising from the bonnet incident and should not be treated as independently established facts about the relationship.

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Dispute reportedly involved another woman

Police have said the woman and Shah Nawaz were known to each other and that an argument took place after she allegedly saw him with another woman near the park. Reports say the woman accompanying Shah Nawaz left the location after the confrontation escalated.

Read Also Lucknow Viral Video: Woman Clings To Car Bonnet As Cheating Boyfriend Tries To Flee

The woman then allegedly tried to prevent Shah Nawaz from leaving in his car. Footage of the subsequent incident shows her on the bonnet of the moving vehicle, shouting at the driver and repeatedly asking him to stop.

Woman falls from moving car

The vehicle initially appears to move slowly, but later accelerates. The woman eventually loses her grip and falls onto the road, after which the car drives away, according to reports and eyewitness accounts cited by police.

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The incident led to swift police action. An FIR has been registered under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to attempt to murder, along with Section 352, against Shah Nawaz and another person identified as Danish. Shah Nawaz was arrested, while police said the circumstances surrounding the confrontation were being investigated.

The resurfaced old video is now drawing attention because of what the woman says about her relationship with Shah Nawaz. However, the video's date and full context would need to be independently established before drawing conclusions about the events leading to the Lucknow incident.