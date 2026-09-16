Lucknow Viral Video: Woman Clings To Car Bonnet As Cheating Boyfriend Tries To Flee

A disturbing incident near Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar has surfaced after a video showing a woman on the bonnet of a moving car went viral on social media.

According to reports, the incident followed a heated confrontation between the woman and a man she identified as her boyfriend. The man had reportedly visited the park with another woman, prompting the confrontation.

Woman tries to stop car after confrontation

The woman, who was barefoot, is seen standing in front of the vehicle and attempting to prevent it from leaving. As the driver continues moving, she climbs onto the bonnet and remains sprawled across the front of the car.

In the video, she can be heard repeatedly shouting at the driver and striking the bonnet with her hand.

"Marungi nahi main, kuch bhi kar lo tum, gaadi roko (I won't die. Do whatever you want. Stop the car)," she says.

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The driver initially moves the vehicle slowly despite the woman being on the bonnet. She continues arguing with him while trying to make him stop.

Woman falls from Bonnet as car speeds up

The situation becomes more dangerous when the car gradually picks up speed. After being carried on the bonnet for some distance, the woman eventually falls onto the road as the vehicle moves away.

The driver then reportedly fled the area.

The incident has prompted concerns over the woman's safety and the circumstances surrounding the confrontation. The authenticity and full context of the circulating footage are subject to police investigation.

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Police trace vehicle using registration number

A formal complaint has reportedly been submitted to the police on behalf of the woman. Investigators are attempting to identify and locate the driver using the registration number visible on the vehicle.

Police are expected to examine available video footage and other evidence as part of the investigation.

Janeshwar Mishra Park and the surrounding Gomti Nagar area have previously witnessed incidents that resulted in police investigations, including cases involving alleged assaults and road-related offences.