Doraemon Is Now Minus 88 Years Old: Fans Celebrate Special Day Of Much-Loved Cartoon Character

Did you know? It's Doraemon's birthday today and your much-loved cartoon character has now turned minus 88 years old. What? Yes, you read that right. Doraemon is born in the 22nd century and hence, his age now calculated in this way. September 3, 2112 happens to be the actual birth date of the character as per the creators by the Matsushiba Robot Factory.

Netizens know it's the birthday of Doraemon and they are celebrating this day with a flood of social media posts. The internet is full of birthday wishes and messages for Doraemon which as per our time zone arrived in 1970 as a fictional character in a manga and anime series created by Fujiko F Fujio.

How old is Doraemon now?

Doraemon, according to a fan page, said to Nobita that "It's been 10 years since I was born, I haven't returned to the factory yet" in Doraemon's 100 Year Time Capsule show. Notably, the character was mentioned to be minus-90 years old in news reports from 2022. In 2024, the character is thus minus 88 years old as it is said to be visiting the 21st century.

X users are happy to mark the birth anniversary of Doraemon with celebratory pictures and messages. The platform is trending with many users expressing their love towards the character.

"Happy Birthday Doraemon...September 3rd is Doraemon's birthday 🎉 Everyone, have fun celebrating too," the X page of Doraemon content which is named Doraemon Channel wrote, alongside posting a creative of Doraemon smiling on his special day with its friends including Nobita, Giyaan, Perman and others.

Japan celebrates Doraemon's birthday

A website dedicated to the character threw light on how Japan was marking the event and paying tribute to Doraemon and its creator. Some of the events listed in the nation were broadcast of the birthday special show and the TV show featuring cake preparation and cake operation, release of LINE app stamps themed around the show and much more. Notably, the Fujiko F. Fujio Museum in Kawasaki City celebrated its 13th anniversary this year and it was observed with the collection of items and menus related to the birthday character including a toy that features a calming moss green colour scheme, a pin carrying a very cute Doraemon, and so on.