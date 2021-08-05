Wrestler Sushil Kumar's London Olympics video of biting opponent's ear resurfaces after Ravi Dahiya's hand biting controversy at Tokyo Olympics semi-finals

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya brought back silver on Thursday after he lost in the final to ROC's Zavur Uguev in the men's wrestling freestyle 57kg category in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Earlier on Wednesday, Dhaiya defeated Nurislam Sanayev from Kazakhasthan to enter into the finals of the Men's freestyle 57kg wrestling. What conspired during the match was getting bitten by his Kazakh opponent. While Ravi might have defeated his opponent, he had to endure some pain along the way, as Sanayev bit him when the Kazakhstani was pinned down in an attempt to break free.
Soon after Twitter was raged by the Kazakh player's move, some netizens pointed out at Sushil Kumar's London Olympic 2012 win in the semi final, where he had bitten his Akhzurek Tanatrov of Kazakhstan.
From what it appeared in the videos, one of the most popular wrestlers of India Sushil Kumar bit the ear of his opponent, after he was lagging 0-3 in the third round.
A bleeding Tanatrov did not appeal during the match, which led to Sushil qualifying for the final.
Some Twitter users shared the old video of Sushil Kumar pinning down Tanatrov and allegedly biting his ear, after which his ear started bleeding.
After his return to India, Sushil Kumar said in an interview to the Times of India that he did not bite the opponent’s ear. “No, I didn’t bite my opponent’s ear! So that controversy didn’t affect me at all. In fact, wrestling has helped me a lot to concentrate and when I have a match coming up, I solely concentrate on the game. Nothing else matters,” he had said.
Here's how Twitter drew parallel between the two matches:
While reacting to actor Sunil Shetty's tweet of cheating during Ravi Dahiya's semi final match on Wednesday at Tokyo Olympics 2020, one Twitter replied, "Takes you back to the 2012 London Olympics when Sushil Kumar bit the ear of his Russian opponent"
