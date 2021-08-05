'How unfair is this': Wrestler Nurislam Sanayev bites Ravi Dahiya during Olympics semi-final; Sehwag, netizens condemn the act

Ravi Dahiya stormed into the finals of men's freestyle 57kg event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, and along the way, the Indian grappler had to endure his semi-final opponent's unsportsmanlike attitude.
During the final minute of the game, Dahiya was trailing 5-9 and it was then that, Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev was seen biting the Indian on his arm when the Indian grappler had pinned him down.
Former India batsman Virender Sehwag took notice of this moment and he went on to label Sanayev's act as "disgraceful".
"How unfair is this, couldn't hit our #RaviDahiya's spirit, so bit his hand. Disgraceful Kazakh loser Nurislam Sanayev. Ghazab Ravi, bahut seena chaunda kiya aapne #Wrestling," tweeted Sehwag.
In the first period, Ravi Dahiya managed to take a 2-1 lead and in the second period, the pressure was entirely on Sanayev, but he bounced back strongly and quickly eradicated Dahiya's lead. But Dahiya held his own and won by fall.
The biting incident has however left Indians in a sour mood. Hundred's responded to Sehwag's tweet and condemned Sanayev. Indians showed their support for Dahiya expressing that they are proud of him no matter what.
Here's what people are saying. Have a look.
With inputs from ANI.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)