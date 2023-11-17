Would You Try Lemon Lollipop Dipped In Chilli Powder And Salt? Video Of This Dish Goes Viral From Kerala

You might have tried dipping melons and other fruits in salt and eating them raw, especially during your childhood days. Here's a video that will remind you of your foodie version from the days of school when you visited the street vendor next to the institute for some salty-sour dishes.

A video believed to be from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala showed people tasting a bite of something called a lemon lollipop. The food item was prepared quite easily and the entire procedure was filmed on camera. The clip opened by showing lemons being cut followed by them being dipped in chilli powder and salt. Mouth-watering?

Watch the video to get a glimpse of the recipe

The lemon lollipops were created with a good dip in the spicy and salty mix. While the food preparation looked simple yet enticing, people were seen trying it to give instant feedback on its taste. Did it go well with the foodies? Their reaction in the clip said it all. The reel was aptly edited to hint to viewers how spicy the dish was. We need not say anymore unless you want some spoilers: The clip showed people squeezing their eyes and fire coming out of their eyes.

Netizens react

Being shared last month, the video that surfaced on Instagram attracted nearly 16 million views and thousands of likes. Netizens rushed to the comments section after watching the video. Memes were shared in reply to the clip along with fire emojis. One of the users said, "It's damn yummy." "I'm feeling that taste," added another.

Check comments here