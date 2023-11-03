Pan Masala Omelette: Video Of Unusual Dish Goes Viral With More Than 14 Million Views

Pan Masala Omelette is something that has rolled out on social media recently. A video showing a street vendor preparing the dish was shared on Instagram by a Jaipur-based page. However, the food preparation was claimed to be from Kolkata. The footage recorded how pan masala was added to the egg yolk to create the unusual food item. Are you still curious to know the recipe? WATCH VIDEO:

Bizarre Dish Goes Viral

A unique dish named Pan Masala Omelette came into being when a street vendor used Rajnigandha pan masala in the preparation of the classic breakfast recipe. The bizarreness of the dish made it go viral on social media. Being shared earlier this month, the food reel attracted more than 14 million views on Instagram.

Similar food recipes

Why not have a simple egg omelette half-boiled? It seems like the internet is crazy about weird recipe versions of their favourite dishes. In past, food fusions such as Popcorn Omelette and Mango Omelette shocked netizens. While the popcorn-infused egg dish was prepared in Delhi, the other weird combination was made in Gujarat. However, both food curations didn't receive love from foodies. Even egg lovers slammed the unusual recipes and gave it a no-no verdict.

