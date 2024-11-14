Would You Dare To Sip Nutella Coke? Video Of Unthinkable Recipe Goes Viral

Nutella Coke Viral Video | Calvin Lee/Instagram

There are several reels on social media capturing and laughing at bizarre food combinations, but Singaporean influencer Calvin Lee’s latest recipe may just top the list. You wont even ask why once you get to know what the video is about. The video shows Lee mixing to delicious dishes together to probably create a disaster. Nutella Coke, anyone? Lee simply prepared and sipped this weird drink in his new reel, leaving netizens stunned.

You might be in love with Nutella and Coke, but would you dare to try them together? We don't think you would do that! However, this influencer from Singapore sipped his glass of coke by adding some Nutella to it.

The unthinkable combination features a spoonful of Nutella stirred into a glass of Coke, creating a chocolatey, fizzy mix.

Did Lee enjoy the drink's taste?

Before giving the drink a try, Lee who often says "I have a good feeling about this" instead said "I'm not very sure about this". After taking his first sip, he gave an unexpected smile to viewers who were keen to note his reaction. "Hmmm. It doesn't taste bad", he said.

"The flavours don't blend. Each one tries to overpower the other, and it's just chaotic", Lee noted while reviewing the Nutella Coke recipe.

Video goes viral on Instagram

The video was posted online earlier this month, and it has already gone viral receiving 37,000 views and hundreds of likes. The recipe has left viewers both curious and cringing.

"Wow you really did it. Well done", an Instagram user commented noting that Lee dared to try the weird drink. Another user asked him to splash some mayonnaise into coke sometime soon as he wrote, 'Mayo next time'.