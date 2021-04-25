WorldMalariaDay2021: Join global conversation around eradicating the disease for a healthier world

Every year on April 25, the world observes World Malaria Day, dedicated to continuing our fight against this harmful disease and the goal of eradicating it.

World Malaria Day was instituted by the World Health Organisation Member States during the World Health Assembly of 2007. According to the WHO, "It is an occasion to highlight the need for continued investment and sustained political commitment for malaria prevention and control."

Today WHO released a video on Twitter that speaks about 'Malaria-free' countries.