WorldMalariaDay2021: Join global conversation around eradicating the disease for a healthier world

Every year on April 25, the world observes World Malaria Day, dedicated to continuing our fight against this harmful disease and the goal of eradicating it.
World Malaria Day was instituted by the World Health Organisation Member States during the World Health Assembly of 2007. According to the WHO, "It is an occasion to highlight the need for continued investment and sustained political commitment for malaria prevention and control."
Today WHO released a video on Twitter that speaks about 'Malaria-free' countries.
Supporting WHO's efforts to end Malaria around the globe, United Nations wrote a tweet that reads, "More countries are making progress to #EndMalaria, a life-threatening disease that can be prevented & treated. @WHO's new initiative aims to increase the number of countries declared free of malaria by 2025. More on Sunday's #WorldMalariaDay: http://bit.ly/32wrZOu."
The official Twitter account of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in India tweeted, "Diagnosis & treatment for #Malaria is available free of cost at all Government health facilities and with ASHAs. Know more here: https://nhp.gov.in/disease/malaria #SwasthaBharat #WorldMalariaDay."
On World Malaria Day, here's a look at the discussion happening across the world around Malaria on Twitter.
