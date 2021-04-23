WorldBookDay2021: Twitter is full of book recommendations and reading resources today

Even in this digital era, if there's something whose power and magic has stayed unchanged, it's the act of reading. Doesn't matter which book you read and how you read it, reading takes you to a faraway imaginary land from the comfort of your room.

Today, we are celebrating what brought us relief and a little escape in this pandemic-stricken world- Books. April 23 marks World Book Day also known as World Book and Copyright Day or International Day of the book.

For the uninitiated, World Book Day is an annual event organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to promote reading, publishing and copyright. The first World Book Day was celebrated on 23 April in 1995 and continues to be recognized on that day.

On this literary occasion, UNESCO made a fun tweet and shared access to the World Digital Library. The tweet reads, "The sure cure for cabin fever: one dose of imagination and one click to the World Digital Library for free access to thousands of books, documents & photos from all countries and cultures. Happy #WorldBookDay! Check it out here: https://wdl.org/en"