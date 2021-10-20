World Statistics Day 2021: Netizens take to Twitter to create awareness on the importance of statistics

Today marks the day the world takes a moment to sit back as they realise the importance of statistics. Every five years, World Statistics Day is observed on the 20th of October.

Statistics are extremely important and play an important role in a country's growth and development in all aspects. The study of statistics entails gathering, analysing, and interpreting huge amounts of numerical data.

The Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics were adopted by the Statistical Commission in 1994.

The theme of the first World Statistics Day, which took place in 2010, was Celebrating the Many Achievements in Statistics. The day represents each country's clear level of progress and achievement. Others have been inspired to devote more time and effort to improving statics.

The statistical management is a collaborative effort in which countries participate and interact. The day also mirrors the trust that people get as a result of statistics.

As we celebrate World Statistics Day today, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to spread awareness about the role of statistics in a country's growth and development.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 01:45 PM IST