World Environment Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art at Puri beach to mark day

Every year World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5. All governments, corporations and communities take steps towards conserving the environment.
To mark the occasion international sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicated his sand art. He created the sand art in Puri with a message, "We have Only One Earth and we need to take care of her not just for us but also for our future generations." He further asked people to Save Soil and to Save the Environment.
UNEP wrote on his social media handle, "Thank you international sand artist @sudarsansand for this beautiful contribution to #GenerationRestoration".
The sand artist in an interview with Indian Express revealed that it was an honour for him to get recognised and get appreciation from the United Nations agency. The day is celebrated to create awareness about environmental issues.
Pattnaik is a famous sand sculptor known for his artwork and has also represented India in many international championships, getting 27 titles.
