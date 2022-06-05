e-Paper Get App

University of Texas congratulates a student's cat for this reason

Francesca Bourdier graduated from the University of Texas

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 04:47 PM IST
Image credits: Instagram

Francesca Bourdier graduated from the University of Texas (Austin). She was not alone who had achieved the milestone. Her pet cat Suki also joined the freshly minted graduates post attending Zoom classes with her owner. The report of the same was posted by Fox7.

Thousands of students were seen wearing a gown and a cap at the graduation ceremony of Texas university, but Bourdier stood out from the crowd. She took to her social media to post adorable photos of her four-legged buddy who was dressed up for the graduation ceremony. In the post she wrote, "My cat attended every zoom lecture I had so we will BOTH be graduating from THE University of Texas at Austin together.”

The post has gone viral on Instagram. The university commented on the post saying, "Congratulation to you both.” One user also wrote, "Only here because I saw you two on the news and I myself am a crazy cat lady who's obsessed with this entire situation.” There were many other users who congratulated the graduate.

article-image

