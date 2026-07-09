Woman With Prosthetic Leg Inspires Thousands After Completing Challenging Baltal Trek During Amarnath Yatra 2026 - VIDEO

The annual Amarnath Yatra is considered one of India's most demanding pilgrimages, requiring both physical strength and mental resilience. This year, one pilgrim's remarkable journey has captured widespread attention on social media.

Nehaa Bhatt, who lost one of her legs in a road accident, has inspired thousands after sharing a video of herself trekking to the holy Amarnath Cave Shrine with the help of a prosthetic limb. Her inspiring journey has quickly gone viral, with many praising her courage and unwavering spirit.

Conquering the difficult Baltal route

In the video posted on Instagram, Bhatt is seen making her way along the Baltal route, widely regarded as the steeper and more physically demanding path to the shrine. Equipped with a wooden walking stick, a forearm crutch, and her prosthetic leg, she carefully negotiates the rocky mountain trail one step at a time.

Despite the difficult terrain, freezing weather, and high-altitude conditions, Bhatt maintains a calm smile throughout the climb. Wearing a heavy winter jacket, she steadily continues her ascent while other pilgrims make their way towards the sacred cave.

The Baltal route is significantly shorter than the traditional Pahalgam route but is known for its sharp inclines, narrow mountain tracks, and rapid elevation gain, making it a preferred choice for pilgrims seeking a shorter yet more challenging trek.

Support from her companion

Throughout the pilgrimage, a companion remains close behind Bhatt, ready to lend assistance whenever needed. Thanking him for standing by her during the journey, she wrote in the caption, "Thank you, Chhote bhai, for helping me during the yatra. #AmarnathYatra2026."

The heartfelt acknowledgment also resonated with viewers, many of whom appreciated the importance of support and companionship during such demanding journeys.