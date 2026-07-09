Uttarakhand Rains: Hotel, House Collapse Near Surkanda Devi After Landslide In Tehri, No Casualties - VIDEO

Heavy monsoon showers continue to lash Uttarakhand, triggering landslides and damaging infrastructure across several hill districts. The prolonged rainfall has saturated the soil, making slopes unstable and increasing the risk of buildings collapsing in vulnerable areas.

A frightening incident was reported from Kaddukhal near the revered Surkanda Devi temple in Tehri Garhwal, where a residential house and part of a hotel came crashing down after the hillside weakened due to incessant rain.

Terrifying collapse captured on camera

Videos circulating from the scene capture the shocking moment when the house collapsed within 10 to 15 seconds, leaving behind a heap of debris. A portion of the adjoining hotel also gave way as the unstable ground shifted beneath the structures.

The sudden collapse sparked panic among people in the area, with many gathering at a safe distance as the buildings were reduced to rubble.

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The house was razed to the ground in a few seconds as seen in the viral visuals from the incident. The collapse unfolded rapidly, underscoring the dangers posed by continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand's fragile mountain terrain.

Fortunately, disaster was avoided because the affected buildings had already been vacated after officials identified the site as unsafe.

Evacuation helps avert tragedy

Authorities confirmed that no one was inside either structure when they collapsed. The administration had evacuated the occupants beforehand as a precautionary measure after signs of land instability were detected.

The timely action ensured there were no injuries or loss of life despite the severity of the incident.

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Officials survey damage, alert remains in place

Following the collapse, administrative officials and disaster management teams reached the site to assess the damage and inspect nearby buildings that could also be at risk. The focus remains on identifying vulnerable structures and preventing further incidents as rain continues across the region.

An alert remains in force in several mountainous districts, with officials closely monitoring weather conditions and slope stability.

The administration has appealed to residents, pilgrims, and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel in the hills during the ongoing rainy season. People have also been urged to stay away from landslide-prone locations and strictly follow weather warnings issued by the authorities.

Emergency response teams remain on standby as the state continues to experience intense monsoon activity.