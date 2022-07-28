e-Paper Get App

Woman takes bath once in 10 days for this reason

It is important to take shower so that your body is kept clean and hygenic

Thursday, July 28, 2022
It is important to take shower so that your body is kept clean and hygenic. Since our early days, we have always been told to take a bath daily. People do the same apart from a few during the winter In such a situation if someone tells you to take a bath once in 10 days how will you feel? Today we shall tell you about a lady who takes bath once 3 times a month.

The woman claims that it does not affect her freshness. If someone takes a day or a two gap in bathing, it does not feel nice; however, this woman does not feel the same.

The name of the lady is Aydan Jane who is a famous Tiktoker. She does not take bath even during her periods. In the clip posted by her she is looking fresh after not taking a bath for seven days. She claims that she has made this decision to save environment and water.

