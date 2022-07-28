Woman takes bath once in 10 days for this reason

Image credit: Google

It is important to take shower so that your body is kept clean and hygenic. Since our early days, we have always been told to take a bath daily. People do the same apart from a few during the winter In such a situation if someone tells you to take a bath once in 10 days how will you feel? Today we shall tell you about a lady who takes bath once 3 times a month.

The woman claims that it does not affect her freshness. If someone takes a day or a two gap in bathing, it does not feel nice; however, this woman does not feel the same.

The name of the lady is Aydan Jane who is a famous Tiktoker. She does not take bath even during her periods. In the clip posted by her she is looking fresh after not taking a bath for seven days. She claims that she has made this decision to save environment and water.