Woman Quits 9-Year IT Career To Drive Auto-Rickshaw, Says She Found Happiness Beyond Corporate Life - VIDEO

Stories of people walking away from conventional career paths often spark curiosity, and one such story is now resonating with thousands online. A woman who spent nearly a decade working in the IT sector has become the subject of widespread discussion after choosing to leave her corporate job and become an auto-rickshaw driver.

Her journey came to light through an Instagram post shared by entrepreneur Nezrin Midhlaj, who described an inspiring conversation she had during an ordinary auto ride.

An unexpected encounter with a powerful message

Sharing the experience on social media, Midhlaj wrote, “Sometimes, the most powerful stories come from the most unexpected conversations."

She explained that she was intrigued when she met a female auto-rickshaw driver, a profession that continues to be largely male-dominated in many parts of India. What immediately caught her attention was the driver's confidence and calm demeanor.

“Today, I met a woman auto driver. Confident, well-dressed, and completely at peace with her life. When I asked her how it feels to be in a male-dominated field, her answer stayed with me," Midhlaj wrote.

Walking away from corporate stress

During their conversation, the driver revealed that she had previously worked as an IT manager for nine years. While the position offered professional status, it also came with significant stress, demanding schedules, and constant pressure.

“She said she used to be an IT manager for 9 years. She left it all behind- the pressure, the stress, the constant tension," Midhlaj shared.

Instead of continuing in the corporate sector, the woman decided to pursue a simpler lifestyle on her own terms.

Earning well while living life her way

Today, she operates her own auto-rickshaw and reportedly earns around ₹60,000 every month. According to Midhlaj, financial independence is only one part of the story.

“Now, she drives her own auto. She earns around Rs 60,000 a month. And most importantly, she said she’s happy."

Her story highlights a growing conversation around work-life balance, mental well-being, and redefining what success means. In recent years, many professionals have begun prioritizing flexibility, personal satisfaction, and reduced stress over traditional career milestones.

Social media applauds her decision

The post quickly gained attention, with users praising the woman for making a bold choice based on her personal happiness rather than societal expectations.

One user humorously commented, “After watching this reel… Me: ‘18 years in IT and still surviving meetings that could’ve been emails, ‘quick calls’ that lasted 3 hours, and production issues at 3 AM. Imagine the level of patience and emotional damage resistance I’ve unlocked by now."

Another wrote, “She wants a simple and happy life. I am happy for her and all the best for her future."

A third user added, “Instead of living under pressure, it is better to live without pressure."

“Wow, great! I am so proud of her," another person commented.