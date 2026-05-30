'Chacha Ki Daring Toh Dekho': Elderly Man Risks His Life To Allegedly Record Neighbour Without Consent; Viral Video Shocks Internet

A disturbing incident has left residents of a housing complex deeply concerned after an elderly man was allegedly caught entering a neighbour's balcony and secretly recording people without their knowledge or consent. The incident has sparked outrage among locals, with many questioning the safety and privacy of residents within the community.

According to reports, residents had been noticing unusual movements around the building for several days. While many initially dismissed the activity as harmless, suspicions grew when some occupants felt they were being watched. Concerned residents decided to review CCTV footage and security recordings to understand what was happening.

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Footage reveals shocking behaviour

What they allegedly discovered left many stunned. The footage reportedly shows the elderly man entering an area near a neighbour's balcony and engaging in behaviour that residents described as intrusive and alarming. It is claimed that he was using a device to record people without their consent.

The video quickly became a topic of discussion within the residential community. Several residents expressed discomfort and anger, saying they never expected such an incident to occur in a place they considered safe and secure.

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Privacy concerns take centre stage

The incident has reignited conversations about privacy and surveillance in residential societies. Many residents fear that if such behaviour goes unnoticed, it could create an atmosphere of insecurity and mistrust among neighbours.

Netizens shared their bits after the video went viral. One user said, "Nowadays, people can do anything to go viral; they should show a little wisdom."

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Another said, "Jara si galti ho jati toh Chacha sedhe Yamlok pahuch jate."

A third said, "Ye toh meri padosan ki adat h jaha ladayi hogi colony m usko sab update rehta hai."

Note: FPJ could not verify the authenticity of this viral video.