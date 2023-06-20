Woman Fined ₹3,400 In Chinese Bar For Failing To Create A 'Vibrant Enough Vibe'

Restaurant bills include the cost of food and beverages ordered, taxes, and sometimes additional charges like service fees. But, a woman in China had to pay for failing to create a 'Vibrant Enough Vibe' at a pub.

Shocking right! The woman had booked a VIP booth at Boom Shake Bar in Hangzhou, China's Zhejiang Province, to spend some time with friends. When the bill, totalling 4,988 yuan (₹57,053), arrived, they noticed an extra bottle of wine and an unknown additional charge of 300 yuan (₹3,431).

The woman confronted the staff about the additional fee and was informed that it was a 'punishment' because the atmosphere around their booth was not deemed lively enough.

In an interview with news site Pear Video, the woman expressed her disbelief, stating that they had gone to the pub as customers, not to work on creating a vibrant atmosphere. She questioned why they should be penalized for that and added that they were also charged for an extra bottle of wine, which cost over 1,000 yuan (₹11,438).

An argument broke out between the woman and the bar management, leading the group to ultimately settle the bill. However, after the woman filed multiple complaints with the company that owned the bar, the waiter responsible for adding the charge refunded 1,480 yuan to her, covering the 'vibe fine' and the unordered bottle of wine.

This unusual incident left social media users bewildered, and it sparked a discussion about consumer rights in China.