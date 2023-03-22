Woman drops her digital camera in Colorado river, reunited with photos 13 years

Facebook

Who thought a missing camera would be reunited with its owner after 13 years?

Coral Amayi dropped her digital camera into the Colorado River 13 years ago while tubing, and she never imagined that she would get the camera back. But, surprisingly, last week she got her camera and all the pictures after Spencer Greiner, a Colorado resident, found the camera during a fishing trip.

The blue Olympus digital camera had pictures from her best friend’s wedding and bachelorette party that she had not saved on the computer.

Greiner told KDVR TV that he spotted the camera along the river’s shore. His first thought was to toss the camera in the trash because it was in a rough condition, but then he inspected it and was able to extract its memory card. When he plugged the memory card into his computer, it worked and he recovered a bunch of pictures. He then posted some of these pictures on a local Facebook group in the hope of finding the camera’s owner.

While sharing these pictures on Durango city’s Facebook group, he wrote, “Did you get married on June 12th 2010 in the Durango area? Did you have an ugly brown stretch station wagon at your bachelorette party? Do you recognize any of these people? If so please contact me. I found a camera in the Animas yesterday while fishing that was lost in July 2010. I would like to get the pictures back to the owner if I can find him/her. The blue Olympus camera is far beyond repair but I was able to read the not s/d card.”

Within hours the people began identifying those who were in the pictures and tagged them. The couple whose wedding pictures were recovered from the camera connected Greiner with their friend Amayi.

Greiner shared all the pictures with Amayi soon after. Amayi expressed her surprise to KDVR TV at the unlikely discovery and said, “I was just totally dumbfounded. And I got up and was like dancing in the bathroom, and I was like ‘who am I going to tell?! I need to tell this to somebody like right now. It just blows my mind that an SD card still worked after all that time”.

