Woman calls pet dog with THIS name, people find it 'offensive'

Remember the person who went viral over his name holding striking similarity with the term 'COVID'? Kovid Kumar also took to Twitter and clarified, "My name is Kovid and I'm not a virus", sharing along references of the name in Hindu texts along clear pronunciation.

In a recent case, for true, a woman took to call her pet "COVID! COVID!" The doggo got the name as it was rescued by the woman during the nationwide lockdown. As the remark was made in a public place, people around in the park got shocked over the name and also found it 'offensive'.

In 2020, the site for pet sitters and dog walkers released its annual list, the 100 Most Popular Male and Female Dog Names, and found that pandemic-inspired names were trending with Covi up 1,159% in popularity, followed by Rona (69%), Corona (24%) and Covie.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 02:08 PM IST