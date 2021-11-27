Woman believed to be world’s oldest person dies aged 124

Woman believed to be the last surviving person born in the nineteenth century died at the age of 124, according to various reports. Francisca Susano, also known as Lola Iska, passed away in her house in Kabankalan, Philippines, on Monday night.

According to local government officials, she was the world's oldest individual, outliving the previous record holder by two years.

Guinness World Records was rumoured to be looking through documentation as recently as September, but she died before they could independently verify her age.

Francisca Susano was born on September 11, 1897, according to local records, one year before Spain surrendered control of the Philippines and sold it to the United States. Lola's secret to her long life was attributed to a diet that consisted primarily of vegetables, with little meat and no pork.

Susano joins a lengthy succession of claimants to the title, which is formally held by Jeanne Calment, a 122-year-old Frenchwoman who died in 1997.

Susano had not shown any signs of Covid-19, hence the cause of death has not to be confirmed.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 12:53 PM IST