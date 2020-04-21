WithYouSonuNigam trends on Twitter after singer faces backlash over old Azaan tweet

After facing backlash for his old old Azaan tweet on Tuesday morning, singer Sonu Nigam, who is currently in Dubai amid the lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, received support on Twitter on Tuesday evening and #WithYouSonuNigam began trending on the microblogging site.
A Twitter user wrote, "Dear brainless people stop bullying Sonu Nigam, he neither criticised Azan nor worship. He just pointed out his concern about noise. If u can't understand that just watch the movie Robot, Rajinikanth sir hv shown that what should be done with noise makers. #सोनू_निगम_तुम_कहाँ_हो."
"Sonu Nigam is India’s pride, wahabis should think 1000 times before threatening him.. They should remember we aren’t a banana republic like their many allies . #WithYouSonuNigam," said another Twitter user.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Earlier in 2017, Sonu Nigam courted controversy when he posted a 2-minute video, presumably from his house, in which azaan can be heard, and called the forced religiousness in India as ‘gundagardi’.
He had tweeted: “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India.” He added, “And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? I don’t believe in any temple or Gurudwara using electricity to wake up people who don’t follow the religion. Why then? Honest? True?. Gundagardi hai bus.”
