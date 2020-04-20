Neha Dhupia takes 'who's most likely challenge' with Angad Bedi, once again gets trolled for 'it's her choice' comment

Inspired by 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actor Ayushmann Khuranna and his wife Tahira, Neha Dhupia along with her husband Angad Bedi took the viral 'Who's most likely?' challenge. The MTV Roadies judge took to Instagram to share the video and got brutally trolled for her answer to a particular question.

In the video, the couple was seen twinning in baby pink t-shirts as they took the challenge. Neha and Angad answered questions like who is most likely to forget an anniversary, who is more jealous and a few others. However, it was Neha Dhupia's answer to 'who’s most likely to cheat?' that attracted trolls. She was seen opening her eyes and pointing towards herself, while her husband also pointed towards her.

Sharing the video on the photo-sharing app, she wrote, "Post and twinning Inspired by @ayushmannk n @tahirakashyap and we are allllllllll kinds of wrong!!"