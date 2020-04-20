Neha Dhupia takes 'who's most likely challenge' with Angad Bedi, once again gets trolled for 'it's her choice' comment

Inspired by 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actor Ayushmann Khuranna and his wife Tahira, Neha Dhupia along with her husband Angad Bedi took the viral 'Who's most likely?' challenge. The MTV Roadies judge took to Instagram to share the video and got brutally trolled for her answer to a particular question.
In the video, the couple was seen twinning in baby pink t-shirts as they took the challenge. Neha and Angad answered questions like who is most likely to forget an anniversary, who is more jealous and a few others. However, it was Neha Dhupia's answer to 'who’s most likely to cheat?' that attracted trolls. She was seen opening her eyes and pointing towards herself, while her husband also pointed towards her.
Sharing the video on the photo-sharing app, she wrote, "Post and twinning Inspired by @ayushmannk n @tahirakashyap and we are allllllllll kinds of wrong!!"
After the video grabbed eyeballs on the internet, trolls took to comments section and reminded Neha of her recent controversy regarding her views on cheating. A user wrote, "Sun meri baat it's her choice."
Another commented, "Neha is likely to cheat she have 5 boyfriend and it's her choice guys."
While a few netizens supported the actress and reminded the trolls that it's high time they got over it. A user wrote, "You people don't have any other work than digging what is over. It's better to mind your own business everyone."
For the unversed, Neha Dhupia was trolled for bashing a male contestant on the show, after he confessed that he slapped a girl over infidelity. Dhupia's name trended on Twitter as trolls subjected her and called her a fake feminist. In the viral video, she was heard saying, "It's her choice... May, be the problem lies with you, check yourself first... Nobody gives you the f****ng right to slap a girl."
