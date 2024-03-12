With Syringe And Forceps, Influencer Prepares Mini Aloo Paratha On CPU

While you might have heard a lot of praises for Ma ke haath ka khana, little did you know that cooking food on a motherboard is not impossible. Wait, what? Yes, you read that right. Someone was recently spotted preparing a mini Aloo Paratha on a CPU, leaving viewers awestruck. WATCH VIDEO:

What's the video all about?

The video started with the influencer, identified as "LET's TECH" meticulously adding layers of what appeared like an omelette mix onto the processor chip. Weirdly, it is done using a syringe. Later, he carried ahead his recipe of making the aloo paratha on his strange kitchen base and was seen smearing oil over the heated processing chip. He then prepared the dough by rolling it into a small spherical form that could fit the processor chip on the motherboard, the cooking space chosen by him.

The techie-turned-chef later waited a while until the aloo paratha looked cooked and done. Once done, he flaunted the perfect finish by holding the paratha with forceps. Impressively, in his reel, the man noted using an outdated CPU for his culinary pursuits and that people shouldn't attempt this with laptop CPUs.

Video goes viral with over 5 million views

The weird video rocked 5.3 million within a week of being uploaded on Instagram. Thousands of viewers reacted to the clip, including Swiggy and Croma. "Mother ke haath ka khaana (NO) motherboard pe banaya hua khaana (Tick)," and "Saath mei thoda graphic card ka aachar mil jaata toh mazaa hi aa jaata," they commented respectively.

Take a look at a few comments below

Netizens hilariously asked if would take parcel orders and cook something for them. The comments section was full of such reactions where people wanted to try some delicious dishes cooked on his 'stove.' The demands included Biryani, Chicken and Paneer-based recipes.