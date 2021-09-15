'Will our daughters ever be safe?': Celebrities, netizens demand justice after rape-murder of 6-year-old girl in Hyderabad

The rape of a 6-year-old girl in Hyderbad has triggered virtual protests across the country.

The body of the girl, who was missing since 5 p.m. Thursday, was found in the house of her neighbor after midnight. The child was sexually assaulted and murdered on September 9 by Pallakonda Raju who happens to be her neighbour in Saidabad.

Hyderabad police on Tuesday announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for any information leading to arrest of the accused in rape and murder of a six-year-old girl. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar announced the reward as Raju remained absconding.

The police also released a photograph of the accused, aged about 30 years.

According to a statement released by the police, Raju is approximately 5.9 feet tall and has long hair, tied with a rubber band. He is wearing a cap and red scarf around his neck. The accused has tattoos on his both hands reading 'Mounika'.

The horrific incident had triggered angry protest from residents on Friday. They staged sit-in for seven hours on Champapet-Sagar Road, demanding immediate and harshest punishment to the guilty. Some of the protestors also demanded that the guilty be killed in an "encounter".

Now, people are also taking to social media to demand justice for the girl.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 05:07 PM IST